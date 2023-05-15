Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $798.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $798.25 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00025095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.74536949 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $20,592,278.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

