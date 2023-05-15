Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $120.07

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.07, but opened at $123.80. Baidu shares last traded at $123.47, with a volume of 570,996 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

