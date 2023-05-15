Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 213,626 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3,702.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. 1,425,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.