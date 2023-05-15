Bank of America Increases Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $19.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Coupang stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coupang by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

