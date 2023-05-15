Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 151,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 606,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOH. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.