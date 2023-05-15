Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 552.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $108,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.41. 1,608,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.