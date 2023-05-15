Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 458,631 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.96% of Cameco worth $94,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 777,878 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 0.4 %

Cameco stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

