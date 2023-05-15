Bank of Nova Scotia Has $150.43 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 489,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.39% of Credicorp worth $150,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

