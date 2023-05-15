Bank of Nova Scotia Has $418.03 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TELUS were worth $418,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. 307,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,591. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

