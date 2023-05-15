Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 18,941,229 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,941,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,699,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.17% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,197,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $261,988,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. 622,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

