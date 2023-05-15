Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $86,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,516 shares of company stock valued at $18,551,964 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.56. 375,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,600. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.42. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

