Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 101 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,717,000 after purchasing an additional 896,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,145. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

