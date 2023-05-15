Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,902 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $46.75. 117,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

