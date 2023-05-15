Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 3,441,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,939,963. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.