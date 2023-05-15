Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

