Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 12,171 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,884. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

