Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,758 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. 1,455,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,044. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

