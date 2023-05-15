Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 114,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,715,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,735,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.57 on Monday, reaching $2,649.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,593.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,316.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

