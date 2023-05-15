Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 213 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.17. 414,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

