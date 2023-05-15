Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,637,000 after acquiring an additional 480,747 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,192,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

NTR stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $60.73. 771,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.