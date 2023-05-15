Barclays Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $85.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $57.84 on Thursday. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.