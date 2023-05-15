Barclays Cuts Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $6.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after buying an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 190,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 1,896.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

