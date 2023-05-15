Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $54.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

