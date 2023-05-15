Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $54.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

