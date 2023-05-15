Barclays Raises Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $22.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

SOVO opened at $18.45 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,692,867 shares in the company, valued at $55,393,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,692,867 shares in the company, valued at $55,393,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

