Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

