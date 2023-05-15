Barrington Research Lowers Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Market Perform

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.91 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

