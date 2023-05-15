Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 290,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

