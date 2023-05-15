BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Blake bought 4,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $360,870 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

