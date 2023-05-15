Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

