Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,859 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

