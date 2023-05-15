Beaumont Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.32. 1,495,498 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

