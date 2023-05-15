Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.51. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $110.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

