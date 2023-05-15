Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.