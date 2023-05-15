Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Grindr stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 25,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,366. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

