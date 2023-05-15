Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 880 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.62) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.61) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.57).
Beazley Stock Performance
Shares of BEZ traded up GBX 8.87 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 612.87 ($7.73). 3,659,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,346. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,923.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 453 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Read More
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.