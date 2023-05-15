Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 880 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.62) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.61) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.57).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ traded up GBX 8.87 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 612.87 ($7.73). 3,659,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,346. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,923.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 453 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beazley Company Profile

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.10), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($27,057.16). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.