Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 33.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 278,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 53,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

See Also

