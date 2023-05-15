Berenberg Bank Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 880

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.41) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.62) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 838 ($10.57).

Beazley Stock Performance

LON:BEZ traded up GBX 8.87 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 612.87 ($7.73). The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.34. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 453 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.77). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,923.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Beazley

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s payout ratio is 12,380.95%.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.10), for a total value of £21,442.80 ($27,057.16). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

