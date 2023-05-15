Berenberg Bank Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 880

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($10.01) to GBX 921 ($11.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 835 ($10.54) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

