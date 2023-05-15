Berenberg Bank Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 880

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEZ. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.62) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 838 ($10.57).

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BEZ traded up GBX 8.87 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 612.87 ($7.73). The company had a trading volume of 3,659,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,923.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 580.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 629.34. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 453 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.77).

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s payout ratio is 12,380.95%.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). Also, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($625,968.45). 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

