BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BEST by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Price Performance

BEST opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. BEST has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

