Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 162 shares.The stock last traded at $900.00 and had previously closed at $913.55.

Biglari Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $862.95 and a 200 day moving average of $780.54.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The company reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

