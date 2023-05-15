BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BiomX Stock Up 10.0 %

PHGE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at BiomX

In other news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 348,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $83,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiomX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

