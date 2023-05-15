BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.