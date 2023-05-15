BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of BVXV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
