Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $961,031.73 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $961,031.73 and $4.01 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

