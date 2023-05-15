Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 481,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,530,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The company has a market cap of C$338.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$38,700.00. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

