Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
