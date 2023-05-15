Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

