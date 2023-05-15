Blackboxstocks (BLBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBXGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 0.7 %

BLBX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 29,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 282,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

