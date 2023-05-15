BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 202,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
