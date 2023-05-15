BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 202,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 735,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

