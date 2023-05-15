BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 596,263 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 122,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

