BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$90.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.70.

Stantec Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$78.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.32.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.5039964 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

